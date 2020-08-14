LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's COVID-19 task force is giving Clark and five other counties until next Thursday to submit action plans to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
According to information from the state last week, Carson City, Clark, Elko, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, Nye and Washoe Counties were to implement state-approved action plans to combat the spread of the virus by Friday, August 14.
After meeting with state officials yesterday, Clark County said it still did not have an action plan finalized.
The COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force released updated information on Friday, indicating that Carson City and Lincoln counties no longer are flagged for high risk of disease transmission, and therefore no longer need to implement an action plan. To judge whether a county needs to submit an action plan, the state uses average tests per day, average cases per day and test positivity rate as benchmarks.
Clark, Elko, Humboldt, Lander, Nye and Washoe now have until August 20 to submit an action plan to the task force for approval.
The task force has said that counties will be evaluated on the outlined benchmarks on a weekly basis, and work with the state to come up with an action plan and date for implementing the plan.
Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday signed a directive to formally adopt the Road to Recovery: Moving to a New Normal strategy announced on August 3. Directive 030 allows the task force to move forward with the long-term, focused mitigation strategy and to work with local governments to take action on county-specific plans to mitigate COVID-19.
The Road to Recovery: Moving to a New Normal plan can be viewed here:
Road to Recovery: Moving to... by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
