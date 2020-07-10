LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County released a list of businesses who failed to comply with Governor Steve Sisolak's COVID-19 mandates.
Several Businesses received Notices of Violations, while Lowe's Home Improvement on 2465 North Nellis Boulevard was penalized.
The following businesses were issued notices for being non compliant.
Three Smith’s Food and Drug stores: (10100 West Tropicana Ave., 8080 Las Vegas Blvd. So. and 5525 W. Warm Springs Rd.), two Walmart stores: (2310 E. Serene Ave. and 2570 E. Lake Mead), two 7-Eleven stores: (4482 Maryland Pkwy. and 4620 E. Russell Rd.), A McDonald's, Subway and the Silverton Hotel and Casino were given violations for social distancing.
The Aria Resort and Casino saw guests not wearing masks and not socially distancing. Mandalay Bay was cited for not socially distancing in the pool area.
A barbershop, a sushi restaurant, a shoe store, a gun shop and others received notices.
Places that got notices saw additional visits by enforcement agents and most were given compliant status.
Agents visited more than 1,600 businesses in unincorporated Clark County since June 26, when the Governor issued the mask mandate. Nearly 3,600 businesses were visited in Phase 2 and over 5,300 during Phase 1 and 2 combined.
The goal for agents during their visits is to educate and inform owners and managers of the guidelines.
To view the full list of noncompliant businesses see below.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.