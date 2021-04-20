Clark County Government Center

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County on Tuesday recommended increasing capacity to 80% and reducing social distancing to 3 feet when the county takes control of mitigation efforts on May 1.

The county also recommended that capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements would be removed when 60% of the eligible population in the county has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The eligible population is noted as ages 16 and over.

Commissioners approved the COVID-19 Local Mitigation and Enforcement Plan at their meeting Tuesday. The county will present the information to the state's COVID-19 task force on Thursday.

