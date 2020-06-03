UPDATE: Clark County delayed the vote to June 16. Las Vegas City Council passed the similar ordinance to ban items like bags and carts at protests through July 31.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners are considering adopting an ordinance to regulate certain items such as backpacks and purses at public demonstrations.
The Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting on Wednesday morning to hear public comment on the proposed ordinance.
The majority of those commented were against the ordinance. One representative from the Las Vegas Police Protective Association spoke in support of it.
Carrying water during protests was a topic of concern. Commissioners said that they would consider adding water stations for protesters.
The commissioners approved a motion to hear further public comment, scheduled for June 16.
