LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) launched a pilot program, offering $100 gift cards to those newly vaccinated.
The pop-up clinic will be held at Eldorado High School, which is located in one of the Las Vegas valley's highest ZIP codes for COVID-19 cases.
It's happening on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Up to 500 people can get a COVID-19 vaccine on each day, and only those who are unvaccinated and are getting their first shot will receive a $100 gift card.
The COVID-19 vaccination is available to anyone age 12 and older. Children younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Third doses of the vaccine will only be available to those who are immunocompromised per current U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Participants can register at the SNHD website at https://vax4nv.nv.gov but some walk-ins also will be accommodated.
