LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those with underlying health conditions ages 55 and up can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada.
According to Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief for the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, retail pharmacies will offer the vaccine for those 55 and up with an underlying conditions.
The Nevada State Immunization Program issued a full bulletin of qualifying conditions, including asthma, high BMI, cancer and diabetes.
CVS pharmacies are among those offering vaccines for those 55 and up with underlying conditions, according to its website. The state is also working to give the vaccine to providers so a patient could see their normal doctor and get the vaccine, but that option isn't available yet.
The Southern Nevada Health District doesn't currently list this group as eligible for a vaccination appointment at its area clinics.
