LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 41,000 Southern Nevada residents received a helping hand with energy bills this week.
According to NV Energy, more than 41,000 Southern Nevadans who are in arrears in their payments to NV Energy due to the loss of employment or other economic effects stemming from the pandemic had their bills paid for by Clark County on Tuesday.
Using funds from the CARES Act, Clark County processed a payment of $14.7 million on behalf of the customers. The move follows a similar effort by the County on behalf of some 15,700 Southern Nevada residents in October, NV Energy noted in a news release.
The NV Energy payments benefits 20,421 residents of unincorporated Clark County at a cost of $6.2 million, 12,006 residents of the city of Las Vegas ($5.7 million), 4,697 residents of Henderson ($2.2 million), 4,128 residents of North Las Vegas ($636,000), and 150 residents of Laughlin in unincorporated Clark County ($39,000), according to the release.
“The pandemic has been incredibly hard on the residents of Southern Nevada,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “Our families are struggling and they shouldn’t have to choose between putting food on the table and paying their power bills. This effort will provide real help to the families who need it most.”
NV Energy said that residents’ accounts will be credited if they have a past due balance stemming from the pandemic. The credit will be reflected on the affected customers’ bills. The funds will not be used to pay for late fees or penalties associated with delinquent bills and NV Energy has agreed to forgive such fees and penalties for bills paid for with the County’s Coronavirus Relief Funds.
