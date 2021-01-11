LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County is helping pay gas bills for more than 5,500 Southern Nevada residents who have been affected by the pandemic.
According to a news release, through the use of federal CARES Act funding, more than 5,500 Southern Nevadans who are in arrears in their payments to Southwest Gas due to the loss of employment or other economic effects stemming from the pandemic had their bills paid for by Clark County.
Clark County said it allocated more than $1 million to pay the Southwest Gas bills of 2,427 unincorporated Clark County residents and 3,092 residents of the cities of Las Vegas (1,626), Henderson (625) and North Las Vegas (828) and Boulder City (13).
“The economic effects of the pandemic on our residents have been harsh,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “We hope this provides a small measure of comfort during this difficult time for our community.”
According to the county, the CARE Act funds will be used for past due balances for gas usage by customers who have informed Southwest Gas they have been impacted by the pandemic. Southwest Gas will begin crediting accounts immediately and eligible customers will see the assistance payment on their next billing statement or on their accounts at www.swgas.com. Processing may take up to twelve business days, the release notes.
Nevadans are struggling to pay their household expenses, including utility bills, officials said. According to Clark County, a Rand Corp. survey found almost one-third of middle-class families are having a difficult time, while half of respondents who earn less than $25,000 annually are having a hard time paying their bills.
Clark county didn't pay for anything. The TAXPAYERS paid the bills of these lazy people. Once again, hardworking middle-class taxpayers getting screwed so the lazy can get free utilities. Please stop writing articles like the big daddy government is paying for anything. ALL money government has if from TAXPAYERS.
