CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Health officials in Nevada on Sunday reported 1,483 new coronavirus cases and 18 more deaths amid a continuing COVID-19 surge.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, the latest numbers increased the totals to 261,573 cases and 3,779 known deaths since the pandemic began.
On Saturday, Nevada officials reported a daily record high of 63 COVID-19 deaths along with 2,040 additional confirmed cases.
The state’s previous high number of deaths reported on a single day was 62 on Thursday.
Statistic show 1,334 of the new coronavirus cases reported Sunday were in Clark County along with 14 of the 18 deaths.
Nevada’s largest county has had 200,597 of the state’s cases and 2,866 of its deaths during the pandemic.
“This is a milestone we never wanted to reach. Every case reported is an individual whose illness has had an impact on a family, a friend and our community,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.
The 311 deaths reported in the week since Jan. 10 were a pandemic one-week high for Nevada, surpassing the 299 deaths reported the previous week.
“As we continue to receive vaccine and it becomes available to more people, we want to remind Southern Nevadans that we are still in this pandemic. As a community, we must continue to take the steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These still include social distancing, wearing facemasks, handwashing, and limiting interactions to people who live with you as much as you can. These actions and the vaccine will help us as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Leguen.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
