LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County and community partners assisting with COVID-19 community testing have conducted more than 400,000 free COVID-19 tests since May.
The county partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District, University Medical Center, the Nevada National Guard, local cities and ambulance companies to meet the "milestone" of 401,105 tests conducted as of Tuesday.
“We can be proud of our community’s response to the many challenges presented by the pandemic,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “I want to thank our Fire Department and our community partners for their ongoing efforts to make free COVID-19 testing as widely available as possible."
Kirkpatrick added that the "vast majority" of residents and businesses are doing their part to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
"It’s important for all of us to not let our guard down as cases here and across the nation are on the rise. Please stay home if you are sick, wear face coverings when you are out in public and limit social gatherings to your immediate family members,” she said.
Clark County and the health district also announced they will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 9 and 10 at Centennial High School. The nasal-swab tests will be administered in the school's auxiliary gym starting at 8 a.m., and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Free COVID-19 testing is also available at Texas Station hotel, Cashman Center and at the UNLV Stan Fulton building.
For more about testing and how to make an appointment, visit FOX5's COVID-19 testing guide.
