LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County has released guidelines for qualified large venues to apply to hold events with more than 250 people.
The guidelines come more than two weeks after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a statewide directive increasing limitations for gathering sizes and room capacities. The directive allows qualified venues to submit a Large Gathering Venue Plan to local health authorities for approval. State officials say that the application process will help ensure that newly-allowed large gatherings do not overly burden the local public health system.
Local officials did not all agree. The Washoe County Health District took issue with the large gatherings application system, saying that the it currently "lacks capacity" to review the amount of applications it anticipated would come in, and to provide ample contact tracing for such events. Washoe County health officials opted to postpone reviewing those applications until the first week of November.
On the other hand, Clark County has found a way to allow gatherings with more than 250 people to continue, while following state guidelines:
Events with a fixed seating capacity of 2,500 or more that want to host an event or gathering for more than 250 people. These venues are capped at 10 percent of the venue’s total seated capacity.
Trade shows, conferences, conventions, professional seminars & similar gatherings and activities in excess of 250 people. Such events are capped at 1,000 total attendees and/or registrants.
Officials have emphasized that if the Clark County Recovery Organization Enforcement Workgroup determines that the gathering will negatively affect local health infrastructure, or if the allowed attendance for the event decreases per an emergency directive, the event approval will be revoked and the event will not be allowed to proceed.
All Large Gathering Plans must include the following:
- Address how the event organizer will confirm that attendees do not have any COVID-19 symptoms;
- Designate a licensed or certified medical professional who must always be located on-site;
- Designate a primary contact from the event organizer that will be responsible for collecting and retaining names and contact information for all attendees for 60 days following the gathering or event to assist the local health authority with contact tracing should there be a positive case identified from the gathering or event;
- Complete and submit diagrams of the layout of the event, convention, conference or meeting areas, as applicable, to identify the sections, pods and other required seating arrangements as well as the ingress and egress points for attendees;
- Identify how event registration and check-in will be accomplished to avoid crowding;
- Identify the barriers, markings or other elements that will be used to reinforce social distancing (such as stanchions or hedges);
- Identify the staff resources that will be utilized for enforcement of face covering and other social distancing requirements, occupancy counting, metering of crowd access to certain facilities, crowd/congregation control, etc.;
- Identify the communication protocols with all attendees prior to arrival, upon arrival, and throughout the event
Applicants may be asked to implement health standards in addition to state requirements and those outlined above.
All large gathering plans must be submitted to the workgroup for review at least 10 business days prior to the event. The initial review process will be completed within 7 business days from acknowledged receipt, officials said. Plans should be submitted to the workgroup via email at CCROEnforcementWorkgroup@ClarkCountyNV.gov.
The Clark County Large Gathering Venue Plan Submission Guide may be found on the Business License pages of the Clark County website.
The Clark County workgroup includes representatives from Clark County and each of the five local cities, the Southern Nevada Health District, the District Attorney’s Office, the Gaming Control Board, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office and Nevada State Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
