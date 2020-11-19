LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County will open a third round of small business assistance grants starting in December.
County officials said small businesses can quality for up to $30,000 in grant funds. Applications will be open Dec. 1-22.
The grants will provide money for businesses in unincorporated Clack County for items such as rent, utilities, inventory and payroll. Qualifying businesses must show financial hardship.
Businesses who previously received funds can apply, but priority will be given to businesses who have not previously received funds from the county, according to county officials.
According to county officials, businesses with 25-50 employees may apply for up to $30,000; businesses with 1-24 employees may apply for up to $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.