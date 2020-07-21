LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a joint press conference Tuesday afternoon, Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District urged people who receive a notification of a positive COVID-19 test result to follow self-isolation instructions to help slow the spread of the virus in the community.
According to a news release, to date, more than 293,000 people have been tested in Clark County.
Patients receive test results from the lab, health care provider or clinic that performed the test, and all test results, positive or negative, are reported to the Health District.
“Without a vaccine, our goal is to find ways to work together to live with this virus safely and keep as much of our economy open as possible,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who also serves as Vice Chair of the Health District’s Board of Health. “We are testing thousands of people every day in Southern Nevada. As we find more positive cases, it’s important for us to educate the public about what people should do if they test positive or come in close contact with someone who tests positive. The goal is to limit the spread of the virus, and the best way to do that is to take it upon yourself to self-isolate, practice social distancing, wear face coverings and practice good hand-washing hygiene.”
The Health District says that it currently has about 60 people working COVID-19 cases and is working to significantly increase its ranks of disease investigators and contact tracers to follow up with people who test positive for the virus and their potential contacts.
Disease investigators follow up with those who test positive for the virus and conduct close contacts of those who test positive, while contact tracers follow up with the identified close contacts of those who test positive, the Health District says.
“We are working diligently to follow up with people in as timely a manner as possible when we receive notification of positive test results,” said Dr. Michael Johnson, Director of the Community Health Division for the Southern Nevada Health District. “If you test positive for the virus, it’s important for you to follow instructions from your health care provider. Additionally, family members and those who are a close contact of someone who has tested positive should get tested as soon as possible and stay home for 14 days starting from the day they were exposed to help our community limit the spread of the virus.”
Officials are reminding people to respond to calls from Health District staff or text and email notifications it may receive from the agency. SNHD says it continues to use an automated system to expedite notifications of people who test positive for COVID-19.
According to the Health District, automated notifications are received through text or email, and provide information on self-isolation, ask the recipients for information on their health, and to identify close contacts. As such, health officials are asking the public to do their part to help slow the spread of the virus in the community by "answering the call" when they receive a notification from the Health District.
Due to patient confidentiality concerns, the Health District notes that unless patients give permission, a patient's name will not be revealed to others during contact tracing investigations.
According to the release, self-isolation guidelines for someone who has tested positive include staying at home in a specific room with a bathroom if possible, away from other family members and pets, and seeking medical care if symptoms become severe including trouble breathing or chest pain.
Close contacts of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are considered anyone who has been within 6 feet of a patient for at least 15 minutes, officials said.
#COVID19: If you are positive for #COVID19, you will receive a text message from (844) 990-0029 with additional instructions and information. #AnswertheCall so we can prevent more infections in our community! pic.twitter.com/S6Ei0TabeR— SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) July 21, 2020
CDC guidelines for those who are identified as close contacts including staying home for those who are identified as close contacts including staying home and self-quarantining for 14 days, starting with the most recent day of potential exposure to COVID-19 and wearing a face covering both inside and outside your home during the self-quarantine period, according to the release.
