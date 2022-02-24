LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County commissioner is calling for change in Nevada rent laws after significant spikes have pushed Las Vegas Valley residents to their breaking points or even to homelessness.
FOX5 reported that a Las Vegas man received a rental notice increase of $6,400 a month.
Though the landlord declined answer how any tenant could afford that rent increase, the landlord sent the following statement: “The rent is whatever we want to deem it. Nevada has no rent control law. NO ONE is obligating anyone to rent a property they cannot afford."
"That is, in my opinion, really disgusting ... This is not the time to to raise the roof. We are stretched to our limits," said Commissioner William McCurdy II of District D, responding to the rent notice from our story.
McCurdy has been vocal at county meetings in recent months, noting seniors who have seen their rents double.
"We have to have a conversation. Some may call it rent control. Some call it balance. Whatever we call it, we call it doing the right thing," McCurdy said. "More people unfortunately are entering homelessness each and every day. These are people that are the literally the working poor, they can't afford the $300 increase."
McCurdy is calling for meetings among stakeholders to include lawmakers, landlords and others who could craft a solution for Nevada business and tenant interests. McCurdy is also asking for viewers to submit their rental raise stories, and would also like to hear from landlords, as well.
Viewers can submit their stories to McCurdy's office at ccdistd@ClarkCountyNV.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.