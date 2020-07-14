LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County on Tuesday announced that applications are now available for two new small business grant programs that can help with overdue rent or retrofitting establishments to comply with health and safety guidelines.
According to a news release, the applications for Clark County's Small Business Rental Assistance program and Small Business Protective Retrofit Grant are available for review: ClarkCountyNV.gov/EconomicDevelopment.
Business owners can submit their grant applications from July 21 through Aug. 4, the release said. All applications must be submitted online.
The county's Small Business Rental Assistance program will provide up to $10,000 to cover past-due rent. "As the governor’s moratorium on commercial evictions expired earlier this month, officials expect some businesses could be on the verge of eviction," the county said.
Likewise, the Small Business Protective Retrofit Grant will reimburse businesses up to $5,000 for costs such as purchasing personal protective equipment for employees and installing no-touch doors and walk-up windows, the release said.
According to the county, in order to qualify for either grant a business must be have a Clark County business license and have 20 or fewer employees.
Additional information about grant qualifications is available online. Grant awards could be made in late August, the county said.
Clark County says it has partnered with the Nevada Small Business Development Center at UNLV to provide assistance to business owners who may need help with the application process. The center is online at www.unlv.edu/sbdc and can be reached at (702) 895-5019.
