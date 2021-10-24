LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- How will the vaccine rollout be for kids foster kids in Clark County?
On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory board is expected to meet to consider authorizing the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.
Per Clark County Family Services, the decision to vaccinate young children is up to the biological parents. If they lose that right, the county then decides whether to give consent for the child to be vaccinated -- not the foster parents.
Jennifer Erbes, a manager for Family Service's Resource Development and Support Unit, said new reports indicate that the pandemic has affected the county's ability to keep track of the kids.
“Because children weren’t necessarily out in the community as much, going to school -- which is where a lot of our reports tend to come through -- we didn’t necessarily have as many children coming into care," Erbes said. "That has now shifted as the state has opened. Children are back in schools, back in activities. We haven’t had a massive increase, but we have reports coming back in, and children are being seen more in the community."
Ideally, Family Services needs 300 to 400 additional foster homes in the valley.
According to Clarkcountyfostercare.com, 55 children are waiting for a foster home each month. 66% of kids who are removed from families are younger than six.
Local Lori Muñoz adopted a foster child three years ago. She said becoming a foster parent is one of the best things that she's ever done in her life.
“There are so many foster parents who are such a great influence in foster kids lives. They are a steady rock you can say or a stability that you can get becoming part of a foster family and something they wouldn’t have found elsewhere," Muñoz said.
For more information about the Clark County foster care system and how you can help, visit https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/residents/family_services/divisions/foster_care/foster_care.php
