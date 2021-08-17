CDC vaccine advisers recommend additional Covid-19 vaccine dose for certain immunocompromised people

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You could get $100 for getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Clark County.

Clark County Commissioners decided to move forward with a pilot program that would give people $100 for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The proposal was initially introduced by Commissioner Tick Segerblom. 

The proposal calls for $100,000 to cover 1,000 gift cards for those who get vaccinated.

The approval comes on the heels of the Raiders and some large concert venues requiring proof of vaccination to attend live events.

