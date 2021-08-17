LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You could get $100 for getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Clark County.
Clark County Commissioners decided to move forward with a pilot program that would give people $100 for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The proposal was initially introduced by Commissioner Tick Segerblom.
#ClarkCounty is going to move forward with a pilot program to offer a $100 incentive to people who get their #COVID19 vaccines. Cmsr. @tsegerblom's proposal calls for a $100,000 initial commitment to cover 1,000 gift cards for those who #GetVaxxed. #Vegas pic.twitter.com/jlbe8ncG6s— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 17, 2021
The proposal calls for $100,000 to cover 1,000 gift cards for those who get vaccinated.
The approval comes on the heels of the Raiders and some large concert venues requiring proof of vaccination to attend live events.
