LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Marriage License Bureau is scheduled to reopen April 27, with new social distancing requirements in place.
The help mitigate the spread of coronavirus, the county will implement the following safety changes:
- all couples must complete a marriage license application online prior to arrival
- the number of people inside the office will be limited
- patrons must wear a face mask or other face covering in order to enter the office
“The Marriage License Bureau was closed last month in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus,” County Clerk Lynn Goya said in a statement. “We have developed new procedures that adhere to social distancing guidelines and just recently acquired personal protective equipment including masks, gloves and no-touch thermometers. Taken together, these protective measures will limit the risk to our staff and the public.”
HOURS
8 a.m. - midnight daily (including weekends and holidays)
The bureau was closed March 17 after Gov. Sisolak's nonessential business directive. The move aims to "aid in the resolution" of a lawsuit levied against the governor for the closures of the bureau.
Other safety protocols adopted include social distancing between couples, increased sanitization after each licensing and no one with a fever may enter.
ONLINE: www.mlic.vegas
Couples will be required to present government-issued ID. Cash payments will not be accepted, only credit and debit card payments.
All wedding ceremonies must be done in person by an officiant to be considered legal in the state of Nevada. Virtual weddings, though requested more often during the pandemic, do not meet this requirement.
Couples are still getting married during the pandemic
Jocelynn and Terence Moore say the pandemic didn't stop them from getting married on Monday, with a special calendar date: 4-20-20.
"I was determined to get married on that day," Jocelynn Moore said. The couple's wedding chapel cancelled their ceremony. They chose to have the venue at Sunset Park with a handful of people and a barbeque.
"We are not going to let the pandemic stop us," she said.
The couple was married by Rev. Scott Wilson of 24/7 Vegas Weddings, a local officiant who describes himself as a "mobile minister." His service has helped couples in need of a legal ceremony, without a venue.
"I'm trying to help couples get married," Wilson said. "During the pandemic, there are various reasons: they can go from insurance reasons, immigration reasons, being scared, being in love," he said.
"There's fear," he said.
The minister requires that all couples have less than 10 people at their ceremony and guests abide by social distancing guidelines.
Wilson has advice to any couples who have put their nuptials on hold, and want to wait until the pandemic has calmed down.
"This is a test of love. If you want to get married and want to wait to get married, hold on. Hold your partner's hand," he said.
