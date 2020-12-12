LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District announced on Saturday it will close all 25 branches and curbside pickup services starting Wednesday through Monday, January 4, due to "COVID-19 precautions."
Online services will continue to be available 24/7 with a free library eCard, according to LVCCLD. Those seeking a card can sign up by clicking here.
A statement from the library system said free WiFi will continue to be available in all library parking lots. Materials needing to be returned can be placed in the book drops through the closures. Late fees will be waived.
Fred James, acting executive director of the Library District, said in a written statement the library district "is taking this proactive measure to do its part in helping to stem the increasing spread of the COVID-19 virus across the Las Vegas Valley:"
Closing our libraries is a difficult decision, as our mission is to serve the public, particularly during these challenging times ... We have closely followed the governor’s guidelines to remain open and provide much-needed services, such as student tutoring and distance learning programs, and career support services for those who may be looking for a job. However, with the escalating infection rate, we feel it is imperative that we temporarily close, out of an abundance of caution for our most vulnerable employees and customers.
Pending any further action by Gov. Steve Sisolak, the library district anticipates reopening its branches on January 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.