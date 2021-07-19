LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Board of Commissioners will hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss increasing COVID-19 cases and new mitigation efforts.
Commissioners plan to meet at 1 p.m. on July 20. Rising test positivity rates in Clark County and hearing recommendations from the Southern Nevada Health District's are on the agenda. The board could implement new county-wide measures to address rising infection rates.
To view the entire agenda please click here.
