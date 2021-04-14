LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A sense of optimism from Clark County Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick about Governor Steve Sisolak’s new goal of opening counties 100% by June 1.
“And I think that we can absolutely get there. As long as people continue to get vaccinated and get tested to ensure that it’s not spreading within our community,” said Kirkpatrick.
During a news conference, Kirkpatrick said the county is tracking test positivity rates daily and a lot of groups are helping with vaccinations.
“Each and every day we work across the valley. We have several partners that we work with from North Las Vegas, Henderson, Mesquite, Boulder City, not counting our private sector partners with the pharmacies to ensure that we can get the vaccines out,“ she said.
Kirkpatrick said the county’s reopening plan is expected to be approved next Tuesday and then passed onto the Governor.
“The folks that run the pool and arcade games in our local taverns, they are in our plan to reopen them. We think we can do it safely,” said Kirkpatrick. “Adult entertainment is in the plan to reopen. Karaoke recently reopened. Buffets which are a big part of who we are in Clark County, those will be able to open.”
Kirkpatrick also discussed Electric Daisy Carnival set for May. At last check, the group had still not submitted a social distancing plan for the event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Kirkpatrick said she has talked to the group herself and it, as of Wednesday, was in communications with health officials.
“I feel that we can do a lot of things safely if we all set out priorities and we work together to enforce the very rules that we lay out for each other. You can do tons of things safely. So it will be entirely up to the venue for them to decide if they like to limit capacities and if they can adhere to the rules set forth by the health district,” she said.
EDC posted on Reddit within the last week that a revised plan is being worked on with government officials to made EDC happen this year.
