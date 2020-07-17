LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County on Friday responded after a document provided to the White House COVID-19 Task Force this week labeled Nevada as a coronavirus "red zone."
The document suggests more than a dozen states should revert to more stringent protective measures, limiting social gatherings to 10 people or fewer, closing bars and gyms and asking residents to wear masks at all times.
The document, dated July 14 and obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, says 18 states are in the “red zone” for COVID-19 cases, meaning they had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week. Eleven states are in the “red zone” for test positivity, meaning more than 10 percent of diagnostic test results came back positive.
Nevada was found to be in both sets.
This article about the coronavirus red zone was originally published by the Center for Publi…
As a result of the report, Clark County issued a statement addressing the "red zone" label. In a tweet, the county said the report "included recommendations that could involve further closures and more restrictions."
We are evaluating the information from the White House to determine if steps in addition to what the governor has mandated are necessary. We continue to work with the Southern Nevada Health District, the cities and our community partners on this important public health matter and continue to monitor the COVID-19 data and information. Meanwhile, it's important that residents and visitors wear face coverings, social distance and avoid large gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Statement from #ClarkCounty on report listing county as a #COVID19 "red zone." The report was created for the @WhiteHouse #Coronavirus task force and included recommendations that could involve further closures and more restrictions. #Vegas #MaskUpNV pic.twitter.com/OjQiauMaQC— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 17, 2020
