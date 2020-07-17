LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County on Friday responded after a document provided to the White House COVID-19 Task Force this week labeled Nevada as a coronavirus "red zone."

The document suggests more than a dozen states should revert to more stringent protective measures, limiting social gatherings to 10 people or fewer, closing bars and gyms and asking residents to wear masks at all times.

The document, dated July 14 and obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, says 18 states are in the “red zone” for COVID-19 cases, meaning they had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week. Eleven states are in the “red zone” for test positivity, meaning more than 10 percent of diagnostic test results came back positive.

Nevada was found to be in both sets.

As a result of the report, Clark County issued a statement addressing the "red zone" label. In a tweet, the county said the report "included recommendations that could involve further closures and more restrictions."