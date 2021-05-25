LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County has officially administered more than 1 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of May 25, the Southern Nevada Health District said more than 1,002,047 people have received their first dose of the vaccine. Of those vaccinated, 785,182 have been fully vaccinated,
“The Health District received its first shipment of the vaccine on December 22, 2020, and now six months later we are marking what has been a monumental undertaking,” SNHD district health officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said. “This achievement is a credit to the hard work of our public health staff, and our many partners at the local, state, and federal level, as well as to every individual in our community who did their part to keep themselves and each other safe and healthy.”
Everyone 12 and older is now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada. SNHD operates two large drive-thru vaccine sites and hosts community vaccine clinics around the valley.
“I want to thank our residents for helping us achieve this milestone in protecting the health and safety of our community,” Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. “Fighting the pandemic is a community effort. We would not be where we are today in terms of returning to normal life if our residents hadn’t responded to the call to get vaccinated when they became eligible to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep themselves, their family members and the visitors to our community safe.”
Upcoming pop-up clinic locations include:
- Thursday, May 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Whitney Recreation and Senior Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89122
- Friday, May 28, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – The Crossing Church, 7950 W. Windmill Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89113
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.