LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County health officials are troubleshooting barriers to get a COVID-19 vaccine and working to make it easier for eligible residents to get one.
The Cashman Center will be closed for appointments this weekend to troubleshoot online appointment and on-site logistics issues. It currently services 2,000 people a day, with a goal of up to 4,000 vaccinations per day.
The FOX5 drone flew over the Cashman Center Wednesday and showed a long line wrapped around the building.
Wait times ranged from one hour to three hours, according to various FOX5 viewers and comments on social media. While some residents explained the line moved smoothly, others said it was unmanageable for seniors.
"[It was] a ball field and a half -- maybe two ball fields for me. I can barely get into the dollar store and come home," said Shirley Watt. Her son brought her a chair, and after the temperature took a dip, the two left after 45 minutes.
Clark County Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said officials are working to manage the line and make the process easier for seniors.
"Two thousand vaccines in an eight hour period? That's yeoman's work," Kirkpatrick said. "We are not Florida, where senior citizens are waiting eight hours."
Starting Thursday, the Southern Nevada Health District will implement a process to make on-site registration run more quickly.
People in line have also complained about people "jumping the line" ahead of their tier, or showing up without appointments.
As of Wednesday night, the SNHD website said it doesn't accepts walk-ins.
