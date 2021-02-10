LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District has released data on vaccinations per zip code, after Governor Steve Sisolak criticized Clark County for the disparities in different communities.
"I know the zip codes well. I am alarmed at what I'm seeing," Sisolak said last Friday.
The SNHD released the following map on Wednesday. It's a contrast to case numbers: several zip codes, mostly in northwest Las Vegas, have had the highest case counts since the start of the pandemic.
Across the Las Vegas, different pop-up vaccination clinics have begun to reach minority communities that may not be able to access the large mega sites at Cashman Center and the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The Southern Nevada Health District promises pop-up sites in targeted zip codes exclusively for those residents, when the vaccine rollout ramps up. Supply continues to be an issue for Clark County and Nevada.
Puentes is an organization hoping to bring a pop-up clinic to the 89110 neighborhood. The organization connects people and Latino families in struggling communities with social and medical services.
"89110 has had the highest case count from the beginning. What is lacking here are clinics, community resources," Guy Girardin said, helping with vaccine education among community members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.