LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County health officials hope to vaccinate 40,000 to 45,000 people a week through "megasites" once federal shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine ramp up.
Dr. Fermin Leguen with the Southern Nevada Health District unveiled plans and projections during a Facebook Live interview with Representative Susie Lee.
Seniors could potentially receive the vaccine within one to two weeks at local pharmacies, Leguen said. The state would distribute doses to those pharmacies upon receipt.
Dr. Leguen identified Cashman Center and the Las Vegas Convention Center as projected sites for mass vaccinations. SNHD health officials said Tuesday night no site has been finalized just yet.
That goal of 45,000 doses per week will depend on the federal rollout, which state health officials described as slow.
"Nevada is receiving 35,000 doses of the vaccine a week. That won’t be enough for our needs,” Leguen said.
The state has received 170,000 doses so far, according to Nevada Immunization Program officials.
"There’s been an abysmal lack of federal planning and coordination when it comes to the vaccine distribution," Rep. Lee said.
The state has received $27 million in funding through December's COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress. Governor Steve Sisolak in a Monday press conference, said Nevada does not have the financial resources to create a massive rollout similar to other states.
"We don’t get the distribution, the allocation of resources that other states get. We have to fight for our fair share,” said Jim Murren of the COVID-19 Task Force.
Murren said he hopes to work with private partners to make the rollout more efficient.
