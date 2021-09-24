LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County health officials say they stand ready to administer third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine according to guidelines from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Thursday, an independent advisory board to the CDC recommended the Pfizer "booster" to certain populations. Early Friday morning, the CDC director expanded that board's recommendations to match broader recommendations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The CDC is recommending the following groups to receive a third shot at least 6 months after receiving the Pfizer vaccine:
- Age 65+
- Long-term care residents
- Age 50 to 54 with underlying medical conditions
- Age 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions
- Age 18-64 with occupational risk of COVID-19 transmission
Southern Nevada Health District officials said during a livestreamed press conference on Friday that the district has the capacity to meet demand for booster shots, and are waiting for the state to issue guidance on when to begin administering.
District Health Officer Fermin Leguen said the health district will also continue to focus on vaccinating those who are unvaccinated.
“Even so, as we’re getting into this incorporation of the booster vax, our primary goal today is to expand vaccination to those who are not yet vaccinated,” Leguen said.
Leguen added that the recommendation of boosters does not mean the vaccines are ineffective, and that those who are vaccinated are hospitalized and die at higher rates than those who are fully vaccinated.
As of Sept. 23, the Health District has received reports of 9,729 fully vaccinated individuals testing positive for COVID-19. This represents 90 cases out of every 10,000 fully vaccinated people. The Health District is reporting a total of 146 deaths that have occurred in fully vaccinated Clark County residents. This represents 1 death out of every 10,000 fully vaccinated people. By comparison, the case rate is 50 deaths per 10,000 unvaccinated people.
SNHD Chief Administrative Nurse Joann Rupiper said people won’t need to go back to the site where they got their first dose. They should be able to go to any vaccination site for the third shot, she said.
As of Sept. 24, more than 62% of adults in Clark County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
