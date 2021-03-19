LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County health officials say everyone will get a vaccine, as Nevada opens up doses to the public, but your turn may not happen immediately due to supply.
The Southern Nevada Health District is preparing its public sites for more capacity starting April 5, when doses statewide will be made available to all people 16 and older.
"Anybody who wants a vaccine, will get a vaccine. But they may not be able to get it the first day when it opens up to everybody," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Curt Loeff of the Southern Nevada Health District tells FOX5.
Governor Steve Sisolak is opening lanes, after word from the federal government of large increases in doses.
SNHD officials have said the county has the capacity to vaccinate more than 90,000 people a week, but supply remains the main issue.
Clark County has administered more than 700,000 doses. More than 252,000 people are recorded as fully vaccinated, with all required doses, on the SNHD website.
According to a Clark County report to the COVID-19 Task Force, the county has a goal of vaccinating 1.2 million people in the Valley, or 60% of the population.
"We need more vaccines," said Chief Billy Samuels to the state task force.
"Our pods are full. We can increase more hours, as we get more product," he said.
Dr. Loeff tells FOX5, there's no plans to use Allegiant Stadium to increase capacity, as access to mega-sites remains a problem valley wide.
"We are not looking to larger sites at this point. We recognize there's segments of our population that may not get to those sites or want to get to those sites," he said.
Dr. Loeff advises people to come on time for their appointment and avoid walk-ins; walk-ins contribute to lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.