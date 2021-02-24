LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District recommends that sports venues across Clark County have a 15% capacity for fans, lower than what the state recommends for reopenings.
The Roadmap to Recovery Playbook requires event and sports venues with over 2,500 seats to apply for capacity limits, with a maximum capacity of 20%.
The head of SNHD explains why Clark County will recommend 15%, in the return of sports to Southern Nevada for the first time in a year, calling the first events "pilots" for the surveillance and health inspector team.
"We don't want to risk the possibility of dealing with large outbreaks, or issues related to those large gatherings, because our team is not prepared for that," said Dr. Fermin Leguen, the chief medical officer.
Fans could notice health inspectors at games, monitoring fans for social distancing, mask wearing and compliance with state guidelines.
The Roadmap to Recovery Playbook breaks down other requirements for every venue, from seating in "pods" to dismissal of fans by seating areas.
State officials and regulatory agencies have final authority over what the SNHD could recommend.
