LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commission held an emergency meeting Friday night about the COVID-19 response.
The County met to pass a vote on measures to enforce Gov. Steve Sisolak's mandatory closure order of all nonessential businesses.
Commissioners unanimously approved the emergency ordinance allowing enforcement and penalties against nonessential businesses that don't abide by the order to shut down.
Under the ordinance, the County allows the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to enforce the directive. The Special Investigations team would respond to calls about business failing to comply.
Prior to the meeting, Las Vegas police had the authority to close down a business for eight hours for not complying. The change to the ordinance on Friday night makes it so Metro can cite the business owners for a misdemeanor charge or fine up to $1,000 per day.
Realistically, a Metro lieutenant at the meeting said he hoped "responsible" businesses would comply after just a conversation.
Commissioner Justin Jones said all marijuana dispensaries will be closed and open only for deliveries. Alcoholics Anonymous groups were also allowed to meet in groups under 10 and while practicing social distancing.
The details of what was considered essential versus nonessential were details in a statement of emergency from the Nevada Department of Public Safety.
MARCH 20, 2020: Gov. Sisola... by FOX5 on Scribd
Sisolak's directive goes into effect at midnight Friday through April 16.
The Clark County ordinance only applies to businesses in Clark County, not the incorporated cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Mesquite, Laughlin and Boulder City.
In response to Gov. Sisolak's actions, the city of Las Vegas issued a short statement saying the city would comply:
The city of Las Vegas is in the Metro Police jurisdiction, and their officers will begin enforcement at midnight tonight. The city will look at other business license enforcement options as well over the next few days.
The city of Mesquite also said it would comply. In an emergency directive by the city, it was noted the businesses that do not comply by 11:59 p.m. on March 20, they would get a civil penalty of $200 per day for a maximum of three days. They would also get a written notice from law enforcement of criminal prosecution upon two citations and a criminal arrest or citation.
Do not call 9-1-1 to report a business staying open. Metro Police said they can be reported to 3-1-1, or to the county: (702) 455-3500.
