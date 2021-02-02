LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners formally approved an agreement with the Wynn Las Vegas to use the resort's ballrooms for COVID-19 vaccine dispensing sites.
The Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday approved an agreement allowing University Medical Center to use the Brahms and Bach ballrooms at the Wynn for COVID-19 vaccinations, an operation that began Jan. 18.
According to the agreement, UMC is permitted to use the Brahms Ballroom weekly, Monday through Friday at 7:00 am to 3:00 p.m. UMC also has use of various tables, chairs and other personal property to aid in administering the COVID-19 vaccine to the public.
UMC provided the following statement on Tuesday:
The UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Encore Las Vegas continues to serve hundreds of community members each day, offering vaccinations to Nevadans 70 and older, health care workers and first responders. We look forward to opening additional appointments for community members in the near future, as the statewide vaccine supply increases. UMC has administered more than 6,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Encore location. Our team remains committed to safeguarding the health of our community and bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.
