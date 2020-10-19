LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As Nevada has begun to see an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, Clark County has been flagged by state officials for elevated risk of disease transmission.
Clark County was taken off the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force's list of flagged counties for two weeks after it showed improved testing and test positivity rates.
With a case rate of 421 per 100,000 people and 8.6% test positivity rate, Clark County has been added back to the list and will have to submit a mitigation plan to the state.
Elko, Lincoln, Lyon and Washoe counties are on the state task force's list this week, as well.
State wide on Monday, Nevada had the most confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations since Sept. 9 at 404 patients. 81 additional patients were suspected of COVID-19 on Monday but not yet confirmed.
The task force has said that hospital infrastructure remains in good condition, "with the relative demand placed on hospitals by COVID-19 being 10%, overall," said a daily bulletin from Nevada Health and Human Services on Monday.
The number of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care is also at a 10-day high with 148 patients (or 24% of all COVID-19 patients) who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 admitted to an ICU.
According to Nevada Health and Human Services, demand for ventilators "continues to decline." The state says this may be because hospitals are using newer therapies compared to what was available earlier in the pandemic.
The COVID-19 task force is scheduled on Thursday to discuss mitigation plans for counties that have been flagged for higher risk of disease transmission.
