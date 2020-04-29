LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department is temporarily reducing the number of units in the field due to a significant reduction in calls for service, Clark County said Wednesday.
According to a news release, Clark County Fire is experiencing a "significant reduction in calls for service, particularly in the Las Vegas Strip resort area."
Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said in a statement that the factors considered for the temporary shutdown include "call volume, fire response, patient transporting, and additional in-station or surrounding resources. Steinbeck noted that this is a fluid situation and a unit that is taken out of rotation this week may be back in the rotation next week.
"The majority of these units are in the resort corridor and are usually among the busiest in the country. The drop in visitor volume has caused service demand to fall significantly in these areas," according to the release.
Chief Steinbeck emphasized that the department will still be able to appropriately respond to fire and EMS calls and that "public safety remains the highest priority."
The stay-at-home orders, along with the closures of the resort properties on the Strip, has resulted in a 34 percent reduction in overall calls for service, Clark County Fire said.
According to the department, the 12 units that are being taken out of rotation include: 5 rescue units, 4 engine companies, 1 ladder truck, 1 rescue squad and 1 battalion chief.
Chief Steinbeck said the temporary shutdown will save the department a significant amount of money. However, he notes that an exact figure is difficult to predict since the length of the shutdown will be dependent upon the return of visitor volume and increased demands of emergency services.
According to CCFD, the department is the largest fire department in Nevada, with 30 full-time fire stations and 10 volunteer fire stations in rural areas. CCFD says it received over 136,000 calls for service in 2019 and sent more than 161,000 pieces of apparatus to those calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.