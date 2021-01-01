LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Couples from near and far flocked to Las Vegas to tie the knot on the first day of the year.
Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya, who oversees the issuing of marriage licenses, said she has a theory on why so many are in a rush to get married.
“We had over 400 couples come [December 31],” Goya said. “Over 300 the day before, and over 200 the day before that. We suspect most of them are going to try to get married [January 1]. Get married on the first day of this new year when everyone is so relieved to have 2020 over.”
Some couples in quarantine and facing hardships together have chosen marriage to formalize their relationship.
“2020 was really interesting actually, because I think what it did was solidify to a lot of people the importance of getting married," Goya said.
That was the case for the soon-to-be-married Ron and Sharisse Jackson, a Las Vegas couple who spent the last months quarantining together and decided that now was the perfect time to get married.
“We just wanted to start the new year off on a really good note. We love each other and just wanted to seal the deal at the beginning of the year," Sharisse said.
Goya said they have seen an uptick in people in their twenties and early thirties getting married in the pandemic. Her explanation for this? “I think they wanted somebody who would have their back in case they had a financial or medical emergency and have someone they could rely on.”
This was also true for the Jacksons.
“This whole thing has made us realize that we can really weather anything,” said Sharisse.
The Clark County Marriage Licensing Bureau saw thousands of couples in 2020, though numbers were high overall. Without international marriages, the number of licenses issued was down by about 20%, according to Goya.
What went up was the number of Californians coming to Nevada to get married. For the first time in years, more licenses were issued to Californians than to Nevadans. There were 14,089 marriage licenses issued to couples from California compared to 13,702 licenses issued to Nevadans, a difference of 387.
The third-most were couples from Texas with 3,562 marriages.
With 2020 calendars finally in the trash can, Clark County is expecting to see a resurgence in weddings, especially in the later months of 2021, when COVID-19 restrictions are expected to loosen.
“We have a lot of excitement about the end of the year, when a lot of people think things will be a little bit back to normal," Goya said. “The new year always gives us a fresh beginning. It gives us a fresh opportunity. I think it is just a good way for people to solidify that they have hope and promise in the new year."
