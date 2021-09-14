LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pilot program offering $100 gift cards to eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipients is expanding this weekend.
Between Sept. 18-19, Clark County will provide up to 500 people per day with gift cards after they receive a first or second dose of the the coronavirus vaccine. The giveaway will be on a "first-come, first-served" basis and is meant to incentivize ZIP codes with the valley's highest COVID-19 cases, according to a news release.
WHERE
Eldorado High School at 1139 N. Linn Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89110
According to the county, some walk-ins will be accommodated, but appointments are available, and encouraged, online.
"Clients who book appointments must arrive within a half-hour of their appointment time or forfeit their gift cards," according to a news release.
All three types of vaccine will be available at the site. Pfizer is currently available for those 12 years and older, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson can be administered to anyone 18 years and older.
"With more employers mandating COVID-19 vaccinations, people have a great opportunity this weekend to get your shot and take home $100,” said Commissioner Tick Segerblom, a member of the Southern Nevada Health District Board of Health who spearheaded the gift card pilot program effort, which was approved by the Clark County Commission.
Segerblom said the expansion of the program is meant to promote getting the community fully vaccinated.
"We will continue to be creative in our efforts to boost vaccination rates and ensure the health and safety of our community," Commissioner William McCurdy II said in a statement.
The initial plan was approved by the Clark County Commission in mid-August.
WHERE TO GET VACCINATED
Visit the following link for a list of locations: www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine
Call the state hotline for assistance: 1-800-401-0946, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.