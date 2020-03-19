LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Clark County, along with the Southern Nevada Health District confirms that a county employee has tested positive for COVID-19, while a second employee is considered high risk.
County officials say both staff members work in the Department of Family Services.
The employee who tested positive is in the hospital, according to county officials.
A second staff member considered to be high risk is self-quarantined at home.
The county says both employees never came in contact with kids or families who interact with department.
Both staff members have been directed to work home as a precaution.
Cleaning services will thoroughly sanitize the the office and reopen with limited operations and staff.
Only essential functions like the Child Abuse and Neglect hotline will be open.
Currently, the Child Abuse and Neglect hotline is operating in secondary location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.