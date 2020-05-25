LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A staff member from the Clark County Election Department has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to county officials, the employee had been inside the election department's main office throughout the holiday weekend, from May 23,24, and 25.
The county believes the staff member wore a mask while inside the office. It is not believed that the employees made extensive contact with the public, however they spent time in public areas all weekend.
Southern Nevada Health officials have been contacted and anyone who thinks they may have been exposed will be contacted by the health district.
If people are concerned about being exposed they're encouraged to monitor any symptoms and limit their contact with people.
Around 75 members of the public were inside the building on Saturday the county said. A majority of the people inside were dropping off ballots or voting in the primary election.
Over 50 county employees were inside the election office over the past three days.
The county's election department office is the main location for ballot drop-off and voter registration for the primary election. The office was closed today for cleaning, and is expected to be open Tuesday, May 26.
Voters can mail their ballot using regular mail, but it must be post marked on or before June 9 to be counted.
A complete schedule of voter registration and ballot drop-off locations is available at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote.
For more information on the coronavirus public testing locations visit the SNHD website.
