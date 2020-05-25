LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A staff member from the Clark County Election Department has tested positive for COVID-19.
Clark County Election Department employee test positive for COVID-19
- Byron Teach
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Byron Teach
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's Flash Briefing
Stay updated on the latest local headlines with our audio news briefing.
Most Popular
Articles
- Venetian on Las Vegas Strip offers free night stay to first responders, essential workers
- Millions of cicadas expected to emerge after 17 years underground
- Pres. Trump calls Nevada mail-in primary ballots 'illegal,' threatens to withhold funds to state
- Fire department warns about the dangers of leaving hand sanitizer in hot cars
- Shoppers eagerly line up as Ross reopens Las Vegas Valley stores on Wednesday
- Married Las Vegas police officers arrested in child abuse investigation
- Gov. Sisolak sets June 4 target date for reopening Nevada's gaming industry
- Caesars Entertainment lays out reopening plans in Las Vegas
- LVMPD responds to 1,100 Las Vegas businesses not complying with Gov. Sisolak's orders
- North Las Vegas police investigate shooting at Broadacres swap meet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.