LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Nevada, the Clark County District Court is again stepping back from some court proceedings to help slow the spread of the virus.
District Court Chief Judge Linda Bell signed an administrative order Thursday issuing new regulations after Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a stern warning about the increase in cases.
The order puts the pause on all jury trials scheduled prior to Nov. 30, including those currently in progress. Individual cases are rescheduled by the presiding judge.
The order also expands face covering regulations in the courts. While all staff and public were required to wear masks previously, the order also states that staff must wear face coverings at all times, including in a personal workspace or office. The only exceptions are when someone is eating or drinking during breaks. The court also states that face coverings with vents or mesh are not permitted, and face shields must be worn with a mask, but can't be worn alone. In-person meetings outside judicial departments for court business are also suspended.
In-person filing at the District Court Clerk's Office is also suspended until Nov. 30, the order states. All filing must be done electronically. For those who cannot file electronically, documents can be mailed to:
District Court Civil/Criminal Division
Attn: Clerk’s Office
Regional Justice Center
200 Lewis Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89155
District Court Family Division
Attn: Clerk’s Office
Family Court
601 N. Pecos Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89155
