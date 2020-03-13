LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An administrative order was issued on Friday to temporarily suspend trials and non-essential hearings in the Eighth Judicial District Court.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the order was signed by District Court Chief Judge Linda Bell stating the court will continue to accept filings and continue to operate managing cases within the parameters of the order.
All non-essential hearings are ordered to be conducted by video or telephonic means, according to a media release from the court spokesperson Mary Ann Price. They otherwise will be decided on the papers or rescheduled unless otherwise directed by a judge.
A call center will be set up to start Monday morning to help with rescheduling court dates by calling (702) 455-4472.
Essential hearings will continue in person, the release said, while appearance "by alternate means" was encouraged when possible. Essential case types and hearings include the following:
- In-custody criminal sentencings, bail motions, and probation revocation hearings until arrangements can be made to hear these matters by alternative means;
- Criminal arraignments;
- Civil commitment cases;
- Guardianship matters except for compliance related hearings which include annual accountings. Given the vulnerability of the guardianship populations, all protected persons shall appear by alternative means;
- Domestic temporary or extended protection orders;
- Juvenile delinquency matters;
- Abuse and neglect preliminary protective hearings;
- High-risk protective orders;
- Civil temporary restraining orders and preliminary/permanent injunctive relief hearings.
- Probate petitions for orders of cremation.
- Other than jury trials, case-by-case exceptions may be ordered at the discretion of a District Court Judge.
Jury trials, civil and criminal, will be suspended 30 days and rescheduled. No summoned jurors are to appear. Any ongoing trials will finish, according to the courts.
Additionally, a notice will be posted at the entrance for all district court facilities advising the following people will not be allowed in:
- Persons who in the last 14 days have traveled to a country designated as a Level 3 travel health notice according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Currently those countries include: China, Iran, South Korea, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City. The list is subject to change by the CDC.
- Persons who reside or have close contact with someone who has travelled to any foreign country within the last 14 days;
- Persons who have been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital, or health agency;
- Persons who have been diagnosed with coronavirus or who has had contact in the past 14 days with anyone who has been diagnosed with CoVID-19; or
- Persons with unexplained fever, cough or shortness of breath.
ANyone who attempts to enter against the restrictions will be denied entry by District Court Marshals, Price said.
