LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County District Court has announced a COVID-19 administrative order pausing jury trials that are expected to take longer than one week.
The order was filed on Wednesday, Jan. 12 and will last for 30 days.
"With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Clark County, it has become challenging for the court to complete lengthy jury trials. The disruption of trials raises concerns about potential mistrials, increased cost to litigants, and unnecessary inconvenience to our jurors," said an announcement from the Eighth Judicial District Court.
The pandemic and recent surge in cases has caused a "significant backlog and delay" in civil trials, according to the court's COVID-19 Jury Trial Plan.
The order also requires lawyers and litigants to use "alternative means" for appearances, except for bench trials, jury trials and in-custody defendants appearing in the Lower Level Arraignment Courts. Judges are asked to accommodate requests to appear by alternative means, the order said.
The administrative order is available here:
administrativeorder22_02 by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
