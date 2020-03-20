LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Detention Center on Friday announced that it is limiting public access at the facility due to coronavirus concerns.
CCDC says it has canceled social visiting, inmate programs and inmate property releases due at the facility as a cautionary measure to ensure the health of inmates and workers, according to a news release.
Attorneys, social workers, law enforcement, psychiatrist, bail or bonding, including surrenders, subpoena services, house arrestees and other official visitors will still be allowed to visit, CCDC said. These guests can visit between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to speak with inmates via video.
The Clark County Detention Center has canceled social visiting, inmate programs and inmate property releases at the facility as a cautionary measure. #LocalNews #VegasSafe#StayHomeNevada @CityOfLasVegas @ClarkCountyNV pic.twitter.com/vOUKvGP8Kf— LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 20, 2020
CCDC also said that several inmate services such as classes and religious services have been canceled to limit outside exposure to the virus.
CCDC is asking any official visitors to notify staff prior to entering if they are experiencing cold or flu symptoms.
Anyone making deposits for inmates can go online to touchpayonline.com (facility code: 289101) or send it by money order by U.S. mail.
