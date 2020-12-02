LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When it comes to combating COVID-19 spread, knowledge is power. That's why Clark County officials are urging locals to take advantage of their free testing sites this holiday season.
Clark County currently operates three public testing sites, where tests are offered to anyone free of charge, including children, regardless of symptoms.
The public sites include Texas Station, located in the parking garage on the south side of the property off Rancho Drive at 2101 Texas Star Lane, Cashman Center, located in Exhibit Hall A, 850 N. Las Vegas Boulevard on the north side of the facility off Washington Avenue, and UNLV’s Stan Fulton Building at 801 E. Flamingo Road on the southeast corner of University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road.
But county commissioners also wanted to warn that their sites may hit their peak on any given day -- so it’s important to think ahead.
“We have a lot of demand, especially before Thanksgiving and after Thanksgiving, of people wanting to go and get tested," said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.
The Texas Station site lets people avoid appointments, since it’s first-come, first-served – but it gets busy.
"We're able to process people through about every 15 minutes at the Texas Location. However, we only have about 2,000 tests there a day," said Kirkpatrick.
That's why she says unless you’re getting to Texas Station early, consider the UNLV location or Cashman Center, where appointments are recommended but not required.
"At the Cashman Center, we have a little bit more capacity there, so folks can walk up to that location," said Kirkpatrick.
Appointments at either site can be scheduled through UMC’s website.
Kirkpatrick said she believes the holidays are one reason for the increase in local testing demand, since more Nevadans are likely to travel or interact with family and others.
She also cited flu season as a reason.
But Kirkpatrick wants residents to know it’s always best to test.
“It’s better to be safe than sorry, really, we want to make sure that enough hospital beds are available. So the sooner you can find out you are positive and can quarantine, the much better outcome we’re all gonna have," said Kirkpatrick.
If you are traveling this holiday season, the CDC advises getting tested within a few days before your trip, and three to five days after your trip.
They also advise you to avoid stepping out for nonessential activities for a full week after travel -- even you're negative.
Click here for a calendar of testing site info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.