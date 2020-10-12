LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Testing for COVID-19 will now be available seven days per week between two sites in the Las Vegas Valley.
Beginning this weekend, the Thomas & Mack Center will offer testing Sundays and Mondays to create extended availability between the UNLV site and Las Vegas Cashman Center site. The UNLV site previously operated Tuesday through Saturday.
The UNLV site in the Pavillion Room will be closed on Friday and Saturday, and the Cashman Center will continue to remain open Tuesday through Saturday, and will be closed Sunday and Monday.
Hours of operation will remain 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The change of schedule for our community-based testing operation will provide even better service to the public because testing will now be available seven days a week to anyone who may need a test,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick in a written statement. “Testing continues to be an important tool in our fight against COVID-19. I want to thank the Clark County Fire Department, UMC, the Nevada National Guard and our other partners for their ongoing efforts provide this critical service to our community.”
A full calendar of the available sites in Clark County can be accessed by clicking here. To schedule an appointment at the UNLV or Cashman sites, click here.
According to Clark County, they and their partners such as UMC have conducted 235,882 COVID-19 tests.
For more information, visit these resources:
Nevada 2-1-1
Provides resource referrals to those in need of social service support for self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Southern Nevada Health District INFO Phone Line
(702) 759-INFO (4636), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, for general questions about COVID-19.
Southern Nevada Community Health Center
Offers a free telehealth service for uninsured patients at (702) 759-1700 or online at: https://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/southern-nevada-community-health-center/.
Esta En Tus Manos
Spanish language COVID-19 outreach and information initiative: estaentusmanosnevada.com.
State of Nevada Health Response Website and COVID-19 Test Finding Locator Tool
https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/.
Nevada COVID Trace App
https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/covidtrace.
Smart phone users can download this free app to receive alerts when they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Crikey, why don't they just put one on every street corner? This has gone past being ridiculous.
