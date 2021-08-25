Virus Outbreak-Nevada

FILE - In this Saturday, July 4, 2020 file photo people, some clad in masks as a precaution against coronavirus, walk along the Las Vegas Strip on the Fourth of July in Las Vegas. Nevada officials say a record high in the daily number of positive COVID-19 tests in the state may be the result of people failing to wear masks and keep distances apart during the Independence Day holiday. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County has surpassed the milestone of 300,000 cases of COVID-19 recorded by the Southern Nevada Health District since the pandemic started. 

The SNHD reported 300,358 total cases in Clark County on Wednesday. Nevada Health Response, the healthcare team assembled by the governor's office, reported a total of 384,135 cases recorded in the state as of Wednesday. 

The densely populated Clark County has made up a bulk of new and total cases throughout the pandemic, officials have said.

As of Monday, Clark County had a 12.7% test positivity rate according to the SNHD. The county's positivity rate has declined from the 18.7% rate recorded on July 30.

Nevada on Monday had a 14.1% test positivity rate, which has been trending down from the 16.3% rate recorded on Aug. 9. 

Officials continue urging vaccination and COVID-19 testing to mitigate the spread of the virus. 

