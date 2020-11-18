LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County District Court is renting space at the Las Vegas Convention Center so that it can resume civil jury trials.
The courts on Monday paused all jury trials again following a surge in COVID-19 cases. Unresolved legal cases have been piling up in Clark County after courts shut down in March.
The most recent pause will add to the backlog.
In September, criminal cases resumed and were given priority when inmates at the Clark County Detention Center invoked their right to a trial within 60 days.
“That backlog is tremendous, and because the priority has been given in the criminal arena, the civil arena has had to take a back seat,” said Judge Jacqueline Bluth, a district court judge in Department 6 at the Regional Justice Center.
When civil trials resume, they will be he held at the Las Vegas Convention Center where a temporary courtroom has been set up to accommodate the need for social distancing.
“We’re dealing with a room that is 1,600 square feet which is much bigger than the courtrooms we have at the Regional Justice Center,” said Bluth.
A spokesperson said Clark County District Court will look to the state and county for guidance on when it is safe to resume both criminal and civil trials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.