LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Office of the Coroner and Medical Examiner has set up a refrigerated trailer in preparation for an increase in COVID-19 deaths following the holiday season.
“It’s in anticipation for a possible surge to make sure we are able to handle anything that comes,” said Mike Murphy, the interim coroner for the department.
Typically used for mass casualty incidents, the trailers can fit anywhere from 40 to 60 decedents depending on how shelving inside is arranged.
“In any situation, especially when you’re talking about emergency management, remember that the goal is to prepare for the worst and hope for the best. And we’re in that situation right now,” said Murphy.
Ten trailers have been scattered at different funeral homes across the valley.
“We have actually received three trailers, three refrigerated units. We’ve definitely had to use them and rely upon them,” said Philip Smith, general manager of Davis Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
Four more trailers are on standby in case they are needed.
“You need to get them before you need them. Because we are in a national situation, these units are being utilized across the nation not just here in the Las Vegas area,” said Murphy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.