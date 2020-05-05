LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Registrar has agreed to send mail-in ballots to active and inactive registered voters for the June primary election, and to establish two additional polling locations in Clark County where 70 percent of Nevada’s registered voters reside.
The registrar has also agreed to update its signature review process in an effort to decrease the number of ballots rejected for questionable signatures, and to give voters an opportunity to resolve signature issues.
To further assist, the office has appointed field registrars to receive mail ballots from voters at their homes, as needed.
“These efforts by Clark County allow us to withdraw our request for preliminary relief prior to the primary election. We will continue fighting to expand early and in-person voting and make voting by mail as accessible as possible for the general election,” said a press release from the Nevada State Democratic Party on Tuesday.
The county’s announcement came after the Nevada Democrats and national affiliates in mid-April filed a joint lawsuit against the Secretary of State and the Clark County Registrar of Voters.
The lawsuit alleged that the offices' intentions to mail ballots to only active registered voters and to exclude inactive voters, chalked up to disenfranchisement. It also said that the requirement to have only one in-person polling location per county, was inadequate for some counties.
Primary Election Day in Clark County is scheduled for June 9. In-person voter registration will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.