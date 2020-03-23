LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials and community partners on Monday announced that they have launched a program called "Delivering with Dignity" to bring meals to vulnerable families in the Las Vegas Valley.
According to a news release, the "Delivering with Dignity" program is intended for people struggling with poverty on a daily basis who are most at risk for contracting coronavirus if they leave their homes, including the elderly, those with underlying medical conditions and their family members living in the same household.
Organizers say potentially tens of thousands of Las Vegas Valley residents could fall within these guidelines, and they are working with nonprofit organizations in the community to identify and provide service.
100 families are receiving food on this first day of the “Delivering With Dignity” effort. That’s 800 meals. Right now, organizers have enough funding to continue for about two weeks. #COVID19 #coronavirus #Vegas #ClarkCounty pic.twitter.com/p5SXnjzwtF— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) March 23, 2020
“Delivery With Dignity was created to provide meals to seniors and other vulnerable residents who cannot leave their homes in the middle of this pandemic. We hope to expand the service with support from the community, philanthropists and government grants. Simultaneously, it is also important to us to provide employment to as many of the restaurant workers in the valley who are healthy yet without work,” explained Punam Mathur, executive director of the Elaine P. Wynn and Family Foundation.
According to the release, chefs at Honey Salt prepared 800 meals to be ‘delivered with dignity’ to the homes of nearly 100 of the most vulnerable families identified by Foster Kinship. Many of the meals were delivered on Monday with the help of seven volunteer drivers were taken to households headed by senior citizens raising their grandchildren.
The Delivery With Dignity service is intended for people who are most at risk according to U.S. Center for Disease Control guidelines for contracting coronavirus if they leave their homes including the elderly, those with underlying medical conditions, and their family members living in the same household.
For questions or to learn about qualifying for meals please reach out to United Way of Southern Nevada at 702-892-2300 or covid19@uwsn.org
Financial donations to Delivering with Dignity are being accepted at moonridgefoundation.org. Inquires about volunteering for the program or service requests are being directed to the United Way of Southern Nevada at (702) 892-2300.
(1) comment
There are so many good people in Las Vegas. I do hope that someday, those who are now taking, will give back.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.