LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners will hold an emergency meeting Friday morning to discuss Gov. Sisolak's Phase 1 reopening plans.
County governments are empowered to tailor specific restrictions on business and public life, according to a news release, "as long as those restrictions do not go below the strict standards issued by the state."
The Clark County Commission says it will discuss standards and proptocs for reopening businesses in the county.
An agenda for the meeting can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/3dnICza
